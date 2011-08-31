Shannon Mølhave

Let's Dance ad

Shannon Mølhave
Shannon Mølhave
  • Save
Let's Dance ad ad print design typography dance arts
Download color palette

Black and white ad for my tap dance company (Footnotes Tap Ensemble)'s upcoming concert "Let's Dance!" Photo is of our dancers by Bill Russ.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Shannon Mølhave
Shannon Mølhave

More by Shannon Mølhave

View profile
    • Like