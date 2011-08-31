Caleb Bassett

Teaser Image for New Sunday Class

Teaser Image for New Sunday Class religion graphic design and religion
Threw together a teaser/title image for a new class I'm starting in a couple weeks. Used some old artwork from Wikimedia Commons with a splash of League Gothic.

Free. Simple. Voila. Everything is a remix.

Aug 31, 2011
