Dribbble Invitations

So, i got two invitations (one is for prospects and the other for a non-member) and im going to give them away, this is what you gonna do to get it:
1. Design or choose a good old design (shot).
2. Your shot had to be 400X300px 72dpis RGB as a dribbble shot.
3. Only .jpd and .png will be acepted.
4. Then go to: http://www.sendspace.com/file/us7vvw and download the file to recognize you from all the contestants.
5. Then upload you work : http://alanguzman.com/contest/
6. You can only upload one shot, so, choose wisely :) .
7. The winner will be choseen by me, based on: Good design of course, Comments, and "likes".
8. if you had a doubt, shot me an e-mail: alanguzman23@gmail.com
The contest will be open from August 31th to September 7th to
for upload your shot, and from September 8th to September 14th to vote and watch all the works...
Let's rock!