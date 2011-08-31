Michael B. Myers Jr.

Pixel Marcus - High Score Society

Michael B. Myers Jr.
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Hire Me
  • Save
Pixel Marcus - High Score Society gears of war video game geek nerd pixel art high score society
Download color palette

3 of 5 pixel game characters created for High Score Society. Nab one here: http://www.highscoresociety.com/shirt/marcus/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael B. Myers Jr.

View profile
    • Like