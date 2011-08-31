Uriel Albarran O.

Audio Cassette

Uriel Albarran O.
Uriel Albarran O.
  • Save
Audio Cassette cassette iphone icon iphone icon plastic
Download color palette

This is a rejected icon for one client, any comment or critic is welcome, no matter if is good or bad :D

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Uriel Albarran O.
Uriel Albarran O.

More by Uriel Albarran O.

View profile
    • Like