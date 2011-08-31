Matt Alderson

Logo v.2

Logo v.2 logo branding cartoon sticker
second version completed today,
opinions greatly appreciated.

added the white outline stroke/border colour to make it look like a sticker,
has it worked?

this will be bigger on website and print, so wont be as small/squashed like here on dribble

which should i use?

Rebound of
Logo v.1
By Matt Alderson
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
