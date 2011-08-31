Matt Alderson

a few months back i did this logo for my free lance works,
and i have come to dislike the empty area of the right bottom corner, and it has become a pain in layouts as well with alignment, etc

would love your views on this and how to improve it,
i have also attached another version i completed today which im hoping will solve the problems i have with this logo.

which one is best?


