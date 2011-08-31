🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
a few months back i did this logo for my free lance works,
and i have come to dislike the empty area of the right bottom corner, and it has become a pain in layouts as well with alignment, etc
would love your views on this and how to improve it,
i have also attached another version i completed today which im hoping will solve the problems i have with this logo.
which one is best?