Nat Hobson
Nat Hobson
Business Card
I love minimal business card designs. I dislike shouty logos on business cards.

To help the subtle back-side logo stand out a bit more I had a spot UV varnish applied over just the logo itself, which nicely catches the light at certain angles.

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
