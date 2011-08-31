🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I love minimal business card designs. I dislike shouty logos on business cards.
To help the subtle back-side logo stand out a bit more I had a spot UV varnish applied over just the logo itself, which nicely catches the light at certain angles.