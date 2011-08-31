Máximo Gavete

Kitipla Lab.

Kitipla Lab. logo typography yellow kitipla
Making some tests with textures and fonts in variations on the logo of kitiplá.

Kitiplá is the design lab that I founded with Pedro Carrillo (@pedrocarrillo) in 2010. More information www.kitipla.com

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
