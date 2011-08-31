Sebastian Graz

Konsthallen Trollhättan - Design mockup

Sebastian Graz
Sebastian Graz
  • Save
Konsthallen Trollhättan - Design mockup web grid web design website green contrast design microsoft metro ui subtle
Download color palette

My first Dribbble shot - thank you Dribbble for the invite!
I'm working on a layout for a website in Photoshop. The website is for a exhibition gallery in Trollhättan, Sweden! Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Sebastian Graz
Sebastian Graz

More by Sebastian Graz

View profile
    • Like