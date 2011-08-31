Supervillainess Packaging

The Villainess Soaps line of products is expansive. After working together for ten years, Brooke Stant and I have amassed a collection of designs that demonstrate an expansive catalog of products, limited editions, wholesale products, and special commissions for third-party resellers. No two product labels are exactly alike. Inspired by a vintage collection of Victorian shopping catalogs, the aesthetic makes use of grainy typeset typography, luscious leather patterns, and period-specific illustrations scanned directly from vintage catalogs.