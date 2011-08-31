Ronald Ravelo

Timeline

timeline gui ui interface timeline tracks playback video visual design editing filmstrip
I was updating some pieces from my portfolio and I thought this piece is worth sharing. It is the REDCineX timeline, which is the editing software that comes with the RED cameras. I designed the entire GUI... fun times!

