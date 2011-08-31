Ryan Clark

Virb Redesign

I am proud to announce that after months of design and development, the new Virb website is LIVE.

It features some fun illustrations, a ton of videos, more robust content and we hope you dig it. We think it answers a lot of our customers questions and requests (and looks sharp doing it).

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
