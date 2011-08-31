Connor Turner

New c.t.overdrive Header

redesign personal blog header
Playing around with a redesign of my personal blog. Taking it in a completely new direction and working on crafting a new logo (with a shout out and a bit of inspiration from the Big Nerds in Disguise logo).

Font used is Wagner Grotesk BiForm.

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
