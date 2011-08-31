Matt Yow

garment terror?

Matt Yow
Matt Yow
Hire Me
  • Save
garment terror? r a g
Download color palette

The double story characters are default and single stories are alt characters. Playing around further with the hook of the lower case "r".
Check out a pdf: http://f.cl.ly/items/0g051l0q2e3V082M473X/garment_terror.pdf

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Matt Yow
Matt Yow
Designing strategic identities
Hire Me

More by Matt Yow

View profile
    • Like