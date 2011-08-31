Chris Sandlin

Peaceful Dreams

Chris Sandlin
Chris Sandlin
Hire Me
  • Save
Peaceful Dreams illustration vector apparel sockmonkee
Download color palette

Apparently, the coffee wasn't strong enough to keep this man awake. Either way, he's at peace.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Chris Sandlin
Chris Sandlin
Senior Designer at Mailchimp ✌ ಠ‿ ಠ ✌
Hire Me

More by Chris Sandlin

View profile
    • Like