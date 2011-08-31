Brandon Durham

Adlucent SxSW Interactive 2011 Flag

Brandon Durham
Brandon Durham
  • Save
Adlucent SxSW Interactive 2011 Flag css blue teal orange knockout skew
Download color palette

Put together a special header for this blog post. Tried to loosely mimic the flag style they're using on the SxSW site, but recreated in all CSS.

Blog post here: http://www.adlucent.com/blog/2011/your-chance-to-hear-adlucent-speak/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Brandon Durham
Brandon Durham

More by Brandon Durham

View profile
    • Like