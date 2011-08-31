Dixon Garett

Keepsake

Keepsake wood photo memories ribbon.
After seeing Dmitry's icon, I was inspired to try my own version of a photo keepsake icon. Not quite there with the perspectives, but had fun working on it. Total time about three hours.

Rebound of
Photo Albums
By Dmitry Novikov
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
