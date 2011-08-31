Ryan Boyle

Coffee Bug with Cup

Ryan Boyle
Ryan Boyle
  • Save
Coffee Bug with Cup sketch doodle concept
Download color palette

Ok, so instead of sucking blood the mosquito lands on a coffee cup sucking the coffee out of it. I gave him a newspaper to make it look like he's at a coffee shop. Also added some dots to the needle to make it look like he's drinking.

7c8d415bafa07f116048a4d4b2c35175
Rebound of
Coffee Bug
By Ryan Boyle
View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Ryan Boyle
Ryan Boyle

More by Ryan Boyle

View profile
    • Like