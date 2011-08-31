Ryan Feerer

I thought this would be a fun stamp to have while grading papers. The sad thing is that I don't give out many F+s. Actually... it's a good thing. Maybe I should do a "C, You could do much better"

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
