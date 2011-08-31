Dan (Hypagraphic)

New logo

New logo
Logo getting a redesign. Aiming for a more personal, signature style mark. Still undecided on colors. But for overall design and feel, please leave a comment and let me know what you think.

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
