HSW V3

HSW V3 united skolar gold
A simpler implementation combined with Skolar by David Březina. I dropped this into a Tumblr theme I've adapted to be responsive and will be chronicling the little moppet's progress.

Rebound of
HSW V2
By Trent Walton
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
