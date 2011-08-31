Pierre-Antoine Delnatte

Warmy Incrementor

Pierre-Antoine Delnatte
Pierre-Antoine Delnatte
  • Save
Warmy Incrementor ui app
Download color palette

Incrementor mecanism (on hovering) into an W.I.P. desktop application (miniatures wargames army creator).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Pierre-Antoine Delnatte
Pierre-Antoine Delnatte

More by Pierre-Antoine Delnatte

View profile
    • Like