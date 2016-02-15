FourPlus Studio

Garlic - logo construction

Here is a short animation showing the logo construction of Garlic - one of our latest branding projects.

We were working in close collaboration with Garlic's team to create a logotype and various print materials, all assembled in a bold and simple visual identity.

Check out the whole project on Behance
https://goo.gl/DBfaS6

Cheers.

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
