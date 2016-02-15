Creogram

killed smart gif animated gif young illustration motion graphics mograph 2d animation animation
Another sneak peak of animation we did for ​​presenting Creogram in audiovisual form during our first meetings with customers.

Check full animation:
https://vimeo.com/creogram/creogram-animated

Check behance making of presentation:
https://goo.gl/5KiCZh

