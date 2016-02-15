Tenth illustration in a series of 15, for Hotel Insider. The theme for this one is 'apparel for fashion week'.

Here´s the live version:

https://hotelinsider.com/articles/it-s-all-gone-to-chic-15cf8fd6-20d8-467a-9123-5feb0748608e

When I started I wanted to go for a strong composition and simple shapes. Also trying to work with a limited colour palette. The scene is set up in Maya and then coloured and shaded in Photoshop.