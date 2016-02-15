Alex Getty
Business Monkey work in progress craft beer wip label beer business monkey pen micron illustration art
Here at Andculture, we brew our own small batch beer just for the office and I've been tasked with designing the label for the next run. It's called "Monkey Business" and here is my business monkey (work-in-progress).

