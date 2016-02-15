Romain Briaux

21 Days

Hi Folks,

Here is a new shot from Hum Nutrition Instagram campaign.
The art direction change a little bit for something more pastel and playing with symmetric composition.

I hope you will enjoy ;)

Agency : Bold+Beyond L.A

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
