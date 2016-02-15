Miro / DrawingArt

AJ Vitaro

Miro / DrawingArt
Miro / DrawingArt
Hire Me
  • Save
AJ Vitaro web vitaro ajvitaro tantrachair tantra website design ui drawingart ux interactive responsive
Download color palette

One pager website UI / UX designed for AJ Vitaro - designer of the original Tantra Chair ® finally released.

Visit it here: www.ajvitaro.com

Follow DrawingArt:
Behance / Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / DrawingArt

Miro / DrawingArt
Miro / DrawingArt
Digital creative design studio.
Hire Me

More by Miro / DrawingArt

View profile
    • Like