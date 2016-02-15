Imanol Ramos Uribe

Dolphin swimming cycle

Dolphin swimming cycle sea swimming gif imanima imanol swim dolphin anima animation motion
An animation I´ve made for a project called Shame, about the assassination of dolphins. I will upload more loops of this work, but if you want to see the complete version or download the after effects project, you can do it here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/30664353/Shame

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
