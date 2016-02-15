Carmen Clemente

Personal Logo

Carmen Clemente
Carmen Clemente
  • Save
Personal Logo branding business card escher geometric vector magenta pink fuschia logo c cs cc
Download color palette

Here's my personal logo, used on my website, résumé, and business cards! I was inspired by MC Escher and went for a geometric design using both of my initials because of my love for typography and clean lines.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Carmen Clemente
Carmen Clemente

More by Carmen Clemente

View profile
    • Like