alien spacecraft unidentified flying object gif animated gif ufo illustration motion graphics mograph 2d animation animation
Hi folks!
Here's a sneak peak of animation we did for ​​presenting Creogram in audiovisual form during our first meetings with customers.

Check full animation:
https://vimeo.com/creogram/creogram-animated

Check behance making of presentation:
https://goo.gl/5KiCZh

