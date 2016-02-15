Mario Milojevic

FreshMinds

Mario Milojevic
Mario Milojevic
  • Save
FreshMinds logo for sale organic logotype identity natural psychotherapy leaf green clean health emotional center
Download color palette

One of the logos that I've made for Psychotherapy Center.

*This solution is not accepted.

Mario Milojevic
Mario Milojevic

More by Mario Milojevic

View profile
    • Like