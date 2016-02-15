Ilan Dray

Radiflow | Cyber Security for SCADA Network

Powerful UX & GUI Design for Radiflow Canvas Platform. Make Big Data looking cool and intuitive to read as to use :) Powered by Inkod Hypera Ltd www.inkod-hypera.com ... Special Bravo to our GUI designer @Mark Levi Design !

Comprehensive yet simple security solutions to protect your critical assets

Radiflow is a leading provider of cyber security solutions for critical infrastructure networks (i.e. SCADA), such as power utilities, oil & gas, water and others.

SCADA networks often extend across multiple remote sites, allowing automation devices to be controlled from the control center.

www.radiflow.com

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
