Radiflow | Cyber Security for SCADA Network

Powerful UX & GUI Design for Radiflow Canvas Platform. Make Big Data looking cool and intuitive to read as to use :) Powered by Inkod Hypera Ltd www.inkod-hypera.com ... Special Bravo to our GUI designer @Mark Levi Design !
Comprehensive yet simple security solutions to protect your critical assets
Radiflow is a leading provider of cyber security solutions for critical infrastructure networks (i.e. SCADA), such as power utilities, oil & gas, water and others.
SCADA networks often extend across multiple remote sites, allowing automation devices to be controlled from the control center.
www.radiflow.com