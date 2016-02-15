Gonçalo Rodrigues

Truth is out there

xfiles x-files night cloudy moon cow digital starship fun comic illustration alien
Hello players.

To commemorate the return of one of the greatest tv series ever, The X-Files, i've made this... the cows don't know what hit them

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
