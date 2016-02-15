Evgeniy Artsebasov

Verb icons

Evgeniy Artsebasov
Verb icons love unicorn music culture travel beauty food gym hobby
Some icons i made for Verb App.
Verb is the new application, allowing everyone to share their own affairs.
Icons based on 32x32 px grid.
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
