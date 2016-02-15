Marketing Website

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello friends,
It's been a while since my last post. I've been working on few new projects lately. And one of them is this one, a new website and identity for a lovely marketing company. Still WIP, so I will post updates in the next coming days.
The identity will be posted soon. So stay tuned. Any thoughts ? Feel free to comment and like the shot.
Have a lovely Monday!
Cheers!
Follow me on twitter: https://twitter.com/flodiaconu