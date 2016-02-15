Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

TMWS

TMWS silver event conference summit online graph chart bar warrior marketing fist logo
Working on a logo for this huge online marketing event that will take place soon. But... in the meantime, the organization board decided to change the name so we're working on a different concept now. I liked this idea of having a stylized bar-chart-meets-clenched-fist fusion to connect these marketing and warrior terms. So stay tuned, new stuff coming up soon :)

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
