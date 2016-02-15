🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Working on a logo for this huge online marketing event that will take place soon. But... in the meantime, the organization board decided to change the name so we're working on a different concept now. I liked this idea of having a stylized bar-chart-meets-clenched-fist fusion to connect these marketing and warrior terms. So stay tuned, new stuff coming up soon :)