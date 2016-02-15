Events Exploration

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This shot is just showing a few things; color exploration, type styles, image filters and some spacing rules.
An actual snippet of a UI we're working on to make vibrant, lively and work with the energy of live events. Gave Cinetype a whirl on this as it's wonderfully quirky. Even used inner shadows for the first time in a while to split up rows like the old days. This one didn't make the cut!
Fueled.com | Fueled on Facebook | Fueled on Twitter