Events Exploration

This shot is just showing a few things; color exploration, type styles, image filters and some spacing rules.

An actual snippet of a UI we're working on to make vibrant, lively and work with the energy of live events. Gave Cinetype a whirl on this as it's wonderfully quirky. Even used inner shadows for the first time in a while to split up rows like the old days. This one didn't make the cut!

