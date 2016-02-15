Glenn Hitchcock
Glenn Hitchcock
Tabbin' tab ui ios
Part of a photography and text heavy UI where we axed the tab labels. Focus on the icons was to have each of them with a tiny detail - the door, the compass arrow, the bell clapper. Would've done the same to the smiley face, but you need two eyes for it to not be creepy. We left the + as is since it's central and symmetrical.

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
