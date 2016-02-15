🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Part of a photography and text heavy UI where we axed the tab labels. Focus on the icons was to have each of them with a tiny detail - the door, the compass arrow, the bell clapper. Would've done the same to the smiley face, but you need two eyes for it to not be creepy. We left the + as is since it's central and symmetrical.
