Part of a photography and text heavy UI where we axed the tab labels. Focus on the icons was to have each of them with a tiny detail - the door, the compass arrow, the bell clapper. Would've done the same to the smiley face, but you need two eyes for it to not be creepy. We left the + as is since it's central and symmetrical.

