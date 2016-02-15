Glenn Hitchcock
Other half of the previous shot, where we wanted to surface the entire Camera Roll immediately for picking a profile picture. I've found in the past it's easier for me to find the picture I typically use based on chronological memory. Actually navigating iOS photo collections doesn't really help me any.

Screen on the right is using some Sketch blowouts (multiplies, overlays, color) to get people's imagery showing up as a rough cover image. Has anyone found a way to do something similar to how Gradient Mapping works in Photoshop? Would make it a whole lot easier.

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
