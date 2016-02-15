Trent Bucknell

Daily UI #087 - Tooltip

Trent Bucknell
Trent Bucknell
  • Save
Daily UI #087 - Tooltip 087 ui tooltip ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Had a bit of trouble deciding if I like the tooltip in light or dark so I thought I would put both up. Thanks

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Trent Bucknell
Trent Bucknell

More by Trent Bucknell

View profile
    • Like