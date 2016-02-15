Kilkeel Harbour Works Brand Design

Home to sixteen businesses and a busy fishing fleet, Kilkeel Harbour needed a clear brand identity to promote their collective interests to the global maritime community and international investors.

It was clear those working in the harbour took pride in their work and their workplace. Having visited we could see it was a unique location, with the Irish Sea directly in front and the Mourne Mountains directly behind. We put this at the core of our concept, creating a logo informed by the peaks of the mountains, the waves of the sea and the fishing boats, and the workers and workplaces between. The brand name emphasises the industry of those workplaces.

The result is a brand identity which all those involved can relate to.

To see more of this project:

https://www.bagofbees.co.uk/work/kilkeel-harbour-brand/