The comedian who shocked EEUU

Lenny Bruce was a legendary comedian who scandalized the America's last century. His sense of humor was bold and provocative. He was against censorship and, above all, self-censorship. He fought the laws of sexual repression.



The rise and fall. Check that the american society remains so hypocritical like 60 years ago. He was complex, and had the courage to raise the carpet for us to see dirt.

