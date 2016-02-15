Gyor Moore ✨

Interactive Magazine Concept (1)

interview label brand photography fashion interactive magazine
Concept for an interactive magazine for a curated independent brand collective called The Way of Living 24.

Picture: Fernanda Fernandes

