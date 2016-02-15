Lola Dupre

Abraham Lincoln crop

Lola Dupre
Lola Dupre
  • Save
Abraham Lincoln crop portrait illustration paper collage lincoln
Download color palette

Crop of a portrait of Abraham Lincoln.
From Abraham Lincoln x 5 portrait project.

On Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/34021958/Abraham-Lincoln-x-5

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Lola Dupre
Lola Dupre

More by Lola Dupre

View profile
    • Like