Little Citizens Boutique Brand and Website Design

Little Citizen’s Boutique brand

The Little Citizen’s Boutique is a proudly independent shop for children’s toys and gifts. They seek-out and promote designers from across the world and sell to an international audience.

Our task was to refresh their brand identity and develop their new online shop. We created the brand theme ‘play is universal’ to guide the process. Our efforts helped build on brand appeal, emphasising the fun, colourful and creative elements that had gained strongly positive feedback from the existing customer base.

To see more of this project:

https://www.bagofbees.co.uk/work/little-citizens-boutique-brand/