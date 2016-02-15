minereye | Automated Data Classification

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
We are very proud of the fantastic look & feel we have created for Minereye.
UX & GUI Design create by Inkod Hypera Ltd. www.inkod-hypera.com
Special touch by the talented designer @Mark Levi Design :)
Introducing VisionGrid™ for enterprise is a total new approach in the world of Cyber security and data vision..
Providing scalable analysis and governance of unstructured data across disparate
and distributed file shares, desktops and collaboration sites, VisionGrid enables companies to discover, analyze and act on data to increase data privacy, data protection and overall compliance.
www.minereye.com