Ilan Dray

minereye | Automated Data Classification

Ilan Dray
Ilan Dray
  • Save
minereye | Automated Data Classification data automated linear divinci classification blink eye logo inkod minereye
Download color palette

We are very proud of the fantastic look & feel we have created for Minereye.
UX & GUI Design create by Inkod Hypera Ltd. www.inkod-hypera.com
Special touch by the talented designer @Mark Levi Design :)

Introducing VisionGrid™ for enterprise is a total new approach in the world of Cyber security and data vision..
Providing scalable analysis and governance of unstructured data across disparate
and distributed file shares, desktops and collaboration sites, VisionGrid enables companies to discover, analyze and act on data to increase data privacy, data protection and overall compliance.
www.minereye.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Ilan Dray
Ilan Dray

More by Ilan Dray

View profile
    • Like