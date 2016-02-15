Joachim Berg

LA Hands

Joachim Berg
Joachim Berg
  • Save
LA Hands pointing gesture cartoon hands us toon design joachim berg merica california la usa america
Download color palette

Did you know all the stickers @Sticker Mule are made in the USA?
Stickermule Storefront: https://www.stickermule.com/marketplace/5532-la-hands

Joachim Berg
Joachim Berg

More by Joachim Berg

View profile
    • Like