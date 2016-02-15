Aloha Sandwich

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Food typography experiment made with a little peanut butter and chocolate fudge icing (to kinda represent nutella). If I could do it again, I'd try ingredients that are more representative of Hawaii, like maybe lilikoi butter and guava jelly, but idk if those consistencies would work, or if the colors would provide enough contrast. Anyway, here's the sandwich!